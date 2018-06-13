BREAKING NEWSUnited States, Mexico and Canada earn hosting rights to 2026 World Cup
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver and most of the Front Range will experience another dry and hot day on Wednesday. After a two day break from the 90s, high temperatures will now be in the lower and middle 90s through Friday.

Colorado will be under the influence of two different air masses on Wednesday. Dry air moving east from the Western Slope and moist air moving west from Kansas. We expect the dry air to win as far east as the I-25 corridor and that’s why most of the metro area should have a dry day. But just to the east, scattered late afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected and some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging wind.

Meanwhile on the Western Slope the hot and dry weather will keep the fire danger high. A Red Flag Warning has already been issued for Thursday for areas west of Vail.

A pattern change this weekend will bring cooler and hopefully wetter weather to most of Colorado through early next week.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

