Latest Forecast: Cooler Temperatures On The HorizonThursday was our 14th day so far this year with temperatures in 90s and our 17th straight day with above normal temperatures.

'I Would Hug Every Single One': All Evacuation Orders Lifted For Buffalo FireAll evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon in Silverthorne as firefighters continue to secure the fire lines on the fire burning on Buffalo Mountain. Some of those allowed to return home will remain under pre-evacuation status.

A Former Hurricane May Break Our Hot SpellHelp to battle fire danger and ongoing drought may come from former hurricane Bud.