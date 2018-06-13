  • CBS4On Air

Hudson Gardens
6115 S. Santa Fe Drive
Littleton, CO 80120
(303) 797-8565
http://www.hudsongardens.org
Date: July 3, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. and July 4, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

littleton walk Hudson Gardens Fireworks In Littleton

(credit: CBS)

All summer, Hudson Gardens hosts a concert series featuring a variety of acts performing against the backdrop of the beautiful garden scenery. On July 3rd and 4th, the venue also presents a fireworks display following the show. July 3rd features a performance by Superdiamond, a Neil Diamond Tribute Band, while the 4th will feature a concert by Denver band Firefall. Tickets for each show are $27 and $22 respectively. Doors for each show open at 5:30 p.m. with the show kicking off at 7:30.

