Hudson Gardens

6115 S. Santa Fe Drive

Littleton, CO 80120

(303) 797-8565

http://www.hudsongardens.org

Date: July 3, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. and July 4, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

All summer, Hudson Gardens hosts a concert series featuring a variety of acts performing against the backdrop of the beautiful garden scenery. On July 3rd and 4th, the venue also presents a fireworks display following the show. July 3rd features a performance by Superdiamond, a Neil Diamond Tribute Band, while the 4th will feature a concert by Denver band Firefall. Tickets for each show are $27 and $22 respectively. Doors for each show open at 5:30 p.m. with the show kicking off at 7:30.