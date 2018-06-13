DENVER (CBS4) – This is the ninth year for Independence Eve presented by Anadarko, a fabulous free concert, light show and fireworks finale in Civic Center Park on July 3.

The program begins at 8 p.m. as CBS4’s Jim Benemann emcees the evening. The concert will feature popular and patriotic songs from Colorado favorite Chris Daniels and the Kings along with the 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard.

With the music still playing, the evening ends with the longest rooftop fireworks finale in the concert’s history. The City and County Building provides the backdrop for the fireworks and synchronized light show. (Please be aware that these are not the large aerial fireworks you can see in rural or suburban locales. Given the dense urban environment in which this display takes place – as well as the rooftop launch pad – regulations require the use of close proximate pyrotechnics like you would see at a stadium or downtown on New Year’s Eve.)

The nonprofit Civic Center Conservancy produces the event, working hard year-round to bring the annual tradition to life. CBS4 Denver is pleased to return as a partner this year joining other community partners : Anadarko Petroleum Corporation; the City and County of Denver; Saunders Construction; FirstBank; VIST DENVER; Turner Construction; Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck; and the Great Divide Brewing Co. as well as Comcast and The Denver Post Community.

Where To Park

There are several available parking garages and surface lots near Civic Center Park. The Cultural Garage at 12th and Broadway as awell as the Denver Justice Garage at 14th and Elati will be open. Also nearby are several surface lots owned by Central Parking system and Time Park. Metered street parking is also available nearby, but be sure to follow no parking signs and meter time limits.

How To Get There

If you don’t want to find a place to park, consider taking the RTD Light Rail, a cab, Uber or Lyft. The closest Light Rail stop is on the 16th Street Mall at 16th and California. You can get off there and walk the rest of the way or take the FREE 16th Street Mall Shuttle.

If you’re a cyclist, considering riding to the park or using a Denver B-Cycle. Bike racks will be available on the north and south sides of Civic Center Park.

What Streets Will Be Closed?

Bannock and Cherokee between 14th Avenue Parkway and Colfax (including the Bannock Street bike lane) as well as 14th Avenue Parkway from Delaware to Broadway (including the 14th Avenue bike lane). Broadway will close at 6 p.m. between Colfax and 14th Avenue for the event allowing for more foot access between Civic Center and the State Capitol. A close-in drop-off location will be accessible from eastbound Colfax in front of the McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax. Wheelchair-accessible entrances to the park available at the corner of Colfax and Bannock as well as the Broadway/east side of Civic Center, where there are paved ramps into the center of the park.

Where To Sit

Seating is first-come, first-served on the lawn of the Civic Center Park all the way up to the west steps of the Capitol. The fireworks will be visible above the roof of the City and County Building. The building will also be a backdrop for an amazing light show so you will want to sit where you can see the building as well as the fireworks overhead. Your best bet is to plan to come early, and have dinner in the park.

What To Bring

Make a night of it and bring your appetite! There will be food trucks and two beer-wine gardens in the park. Bring a blanket to sit on or low-sitting camp chairs. Keep in mind if you sit up too high in a chair you will be blocking the view for the people around you. As always in Colorado, bring a fleece because as you know when the sun goes down it can get a little chilly. Feel free to bring your favorite camera to capture all your memories of this patriotic night. Please leave those tall chairs and huge umbrellas at home. Glass bottles and personal fireworks are strictly prohibited.

Food Vendors

OG Burger, City Pop, Crock Spot, Biker Jim’s, High Point Creamery, Still Smokin’ BBQ, Fat Sully’s, Denver Biscuit, Moe’s BBQ, Dude Bro, Em’s Ice Cream, Church of Cupcakes, Turn in BBQ, The Mac Shack, Ba-nom-a-nom Nice Cream, Chuey Fus.

New This Year

Two beer & wine gardens will set up in the park. One will be located behind the north end food trucks on the east side of the McNichols Building and the other will be in the Greek Theater area. In the gardens we will be selling canned product from Great Divide and Infinite Monkey Theorem as well as soda and water in plastic bottles from Pepsi. You don’t have to be 21 to get into the beer gardens, so the kids can join Mom & Dad.

What Is The Civic Center Conservancy?

Formed in 2004, the Civic Center Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the City and County of Denver restore, enhance and activate Civic Center Park. Through programs such as the weekly Tuesday through Thursday Civic Center EATS – metro Denver’s largest gathering of food trucks, the free year-round Civic Center MOVES fitness series and Independence Eve; advocacy around design, infrastructure and policy issues; fundraising for capital improvements, activities and initiatives that support and revitalize the park, the Civic Center Conservancy aims to elevate and sustain Civic Center Park as Denver’s vibrant, iconic community and cultural hub.

Cue The Music

Expect an evening of fun and patriotic music from the stage at Civic Center Park.

Colorado favorite Chris Daniels and the Kings returns to Independence Eve to get the party started in Civic Center Park. The band has entertained the state for 35 years. The band has two very special sets planned. When you pack for the Independence Eve Celebration, make sure you have your best dancing shoes with you because this park is about to turn into Denver’s largest floor.

The 101st Army Band also returns to the stage. The band performs a variety of music from large-scale formal concert band pieces to the kind of patriotic music and marches perfect to accompany fireworks. The band is part of the Colorado Army National Guard and acts a musical ambassador not only for the state of Colorado but also the United States Army.