  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4th of July, Colorado Fireworks Displays, Denver Outlaws, Independence Day

Denver Outlaws
Mile High Stadium
701 Bryant St.
Denver, CO 80204
(720) 258-3000
http://www.denveroutlaws.com
Date: July 4, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

gettyimages 479507156 Stunning Fireworks Display Will Follow Denver Outlaws 4th Of July Game

Post-game fireworks at Sports Authority Field at Mile High after the Denver Outlaws versus Boston Cannons Major League Lacrosse game on July 4, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. The Cannons won the game 22-9. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

Many people will attend the Colorado Rockies and Colorado Rapids fireworks games, but the Denver Outlaws outdoor lacrosse team also offers a stunning fireworks display following its July 4th game against the Boston Cannons. Outdoor lacrosse is fast paced, fun and exciting, and the fireworks display following the game is always a crowd favorite. There is also ample parking, and tickets for the game start at $20. Fun for the whole family, this event is a great way to celebrate Independence Day. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s