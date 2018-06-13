Denver Outlaws

Mile High Stadium

701 Bryant St.

Denver, CO 80204

(720) 258-3000

http://www.denveroutlaws.com

Date: July 4, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Many people will attend the Colorado Rockies and Colorado Rapids fireworks games, but the Denver Outlaws outdoor lacrosse team also offers a stunning fireworks display following its July 4th game against the Boston Cannons. Outdoor lacrosse is fast paced, fun and exciting, and the fireworks display following the game is always a crowd favorite. There is also ample parking, and tickets for the game start at $20. Fun for the whole family, this event is a great way to celebrate Independence Day.