DENVER (CBS4)– The FBI agent whose gun went off in a LoDo bar appeared in court Wednesday morning in connection to assault charges.

The Denver DA’s Office officially charged him with second-degree assault, a felony, on Tuesday afternoon.

Cellphone video shows the off-duty agent, Chase Bishop, doing a backflip at Mile High Spirits earlier this month and his gun falls out of his waistband. He tries to pick it up and it fires.

A man was shot in the leg by that bullet and survived, but the victim’s lawyer says he was seriously injured.

Police finished their criminal investigation on the shooting Monday, at which point investigators obtained an arrest warrant.

Bishop, 29, appeared in Denver court on Wednesday morning for his advisement.

Bishop was not arrested when the shooting happened. Instead, he was released to an FBI supervisor.

In addition to the charges filed by the Denver DA, the FBI could also suspend or fire him.

Bishop was off-duty and on vacation when the shooting happened.

While it’s unclear if the agent had been drinking, Colorado law prohibits anyone from carrying a gun under the influence of alcohol.

The DA’s office is still waiting on the results of a blood alcohol content report. Depending on what those results, additional charges could be filed.

Bishop’s attorney, David Goddard, asked the judge to allow the FBI agent to travel after he posted bond.

The judge allowed it.

Bishop faces a felony charge of second-degree assault, which carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.