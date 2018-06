More Evacuees Return Home In 416 FireMore people living near the 416 Fire burning north of Durango who were evacuated are being allowed to return home on Thursday.

I-25 Reopens After Fuel Leaks From Overturned SemiA fuel spill following a crash involving five vehicles closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Denver for several hours. All lanes reopened at 2:30 p.m.

All Evacuation Orders Lifted For Buffalo FireAll evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon in Silverthorne as firefighters continue to secure the fire lines on the fire burning on Buffalo Mountain. Some of those allowed to return home will remain under pre-evacuation status.