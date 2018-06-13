By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– DeMarcus Ware is a Denver Bronco once again.

The Broncos are reportedly formalizing a deal to make Ware a part-time pass rush consultant.

Ware, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL, played the final three years of his career in Denver and helped the team to a victory in Super Bowl 50.

Ware also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys.

He worked with the Broncos earlier this offseason, but Wednesday’s news puts him in a more permanent role.

Ware has a profound impact on Von Miller’s career when he came to the Broncos and with this move the Broncos are betting he can have a similar impact on 2018 first-round pick Bradley Chubb.

The Broncos have their second of three mandatory mini-camp workouts on Wednesday morning. They’ll have their final workout on Thursday. Following Thursday’s workout the players will be off until they return for training camp in late July.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.