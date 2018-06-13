Wind To Push Wildfire Danger Back To Critical Levels Thursday

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Wildfire danger remains high across Colorado but it will once again reach critical levels for a large part of the state on Thursday.

That’s because a trough of low pressure in the Pacific Northwest will kick up the wind with gusts up to 40 mph at times.

The wind could make new fire starts and existing wildfires difficult or impossible to control.

Along with the wind it will continue to be hot with highs well into the 80s and 90s. There will even be some low 100s on the eastern plains and western slope.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible but due to a limited amount of moisture they’ll produce more wind and lightning than rain.

