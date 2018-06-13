Filed Under:Colorado Wildfires, Red Flag Warning, Wildfire Danger

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Wildfire danger remains high across Colorado but it will once again reach critical levels for a large part of the state on Thursday.

alerts fire nutu1 Wind To Push Wildfire Danger Back To Critical Levels Thursday

gettyimages 972668394 master Wind To Push Wildfire Danger Back To Critical Levels Thursday

HESPERUS, CO – JUNE 12: Cyclists look at the large plume of the 416 fire as they make their way up Highway 160 on June 12, 2018 near Hesperus, Colorado. The 416 fire, burning 23 miles northwest of Durango, started June 1 and has burned over 22,000 acres. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

That’s because a trough of low pressure in the Pacific Northwest will kick up the wind with gusts up to 40 mph at times.

The wind could make new fire starts and existing wildfires difficult or impossible to control.

Along with the wind it will continue to be hot with highs well into the 80s and 90s. There will even be some low 100s on the eastern plains and western slope.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible but due to a limited amount of moisture they’ll produce more wind and lightning than rain.

Wind To Push Wildfire Danger Back To Critical Levels Thursday

The 416 Fire burning north of Durango. (credit: USFS)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s