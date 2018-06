No New Growth On Buffalo Fire Burning Near SilverthorneFirefighters say there was no new growth on the Buffalo Fire overnight. The fire remains at 91 acres but is zero percent contained on Wednesday morning.

Hickenlooper: More Firefighting Resources In Colorado Than Other States In Mountain WestGov. John Hickenlooper is commending the firefighters and other emergency responders as wildfires continue to burn across Colorado.

Latest Forecast: Few Severe Storms Possible On Eastern PlainsMost of the Front Range will experience another dry and hot day on Wednesday. After a two day break from the 90s, high temperatures will now be in the lower and middle 90s through Friday.