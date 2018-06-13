  • CBS4On Air

Kevin Clay (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – The hit Broadway Show “The Book Of Mormon” is back in Denver by popular demand.

book of mormon Star Of Book Of Mormon Prepares For Opening Night In Denver

Book of Mormon (credit: CBS)

The musical was created by Colorado natives Matt Stone and Trey Parker — who also created the animated sitcom “South Park.”

trey parker and matt stone Star Of Book Of Mormon Prepares For Opening Night In Denver

Trey Parker and Matt Stone both grew up in Colorado, own a multi-million dollar mansion in Steamboat Springs. They met when they were attending the University of Colorado at Boulder. Comedy Central hired the pair in 1997. (credit: CBS)

“The Book Of Mormon” tells the story of a pair of Mormon missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the good word.

book of mormon intv eb raw 1 frame 9906 Star Of Book Of Mormon Prepares For Opening Night In Denver

Kevin Clay (credit: CBS)

Kevin Clay plays the lead role as Elder Price. He joined CBS4 to talk about the show’s humor and deeper message.

The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical opens Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. It runs through July 7.

LINK: Book Of Mormon Tickets

