DENVER (CBS4) – The hit Broadway Show “The Book Of Mormon” is back in Denver by popular demand.

The musical was created by Colorado natives Matt Stone and Trey Parker — who also created the animated sitcom “South Park.”

“The Book Of Mormon” tells the story of a pair of Mormon missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the good word.

Kevin Clay plays the lead role as Elder Price. He joined CBS4 to talk about the show’s humor and deeper message.

The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical opens Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. It runs through July 7.

LINK: Book Of Mormon Tickets