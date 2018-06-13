Fourth of July Spectacular

Aurora Municipal Center

15151 E. Alameda Parkway

Aurora, CO 80012

http://www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/events/fourth_of_july_spectacular

Date: July 4, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Another popular event, the City of Aurora’s Fourth of July Spectacular offers a festival style atmosphere with live music, food and activities. Live music kicks off at 6, and you can enjoy a fun atmosphere with your friends and neighbors. Spread out on the lawn of the Aurora Municipal Center and hang out with friends and family while listening to live music. At 9:30, the event concludes with one of the best fireworks displays in the metro area.