  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:4th of July, 4th of July Fireworks, Aurora, Aurora Municipal Center, Colorado Fireworks Displays, Independence Day

Fourth of July Spectacular
Aurora Municipal Center
15151 E. Alameda Parkway
Aurora, CO 80012
http://www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/events/fourth_of_july_spectacular
Date: July 4, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Another popular event, the City of Aurora’s Fourth of July Spectacular offers a festival style atmosphere with live music, food and activities. Live music kicks off at 6, and you can enjoy a fun atmosphere with your friends and neighbors. Spread out on the lawn of the Aurora Municipal Center and hang out with friends and family while listening to live music. At 9:30, the event concludes with one of the best fireworks displays in the metro area. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s