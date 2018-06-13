  • CBS4On Air

BUFFALO MOUNTAIN FIRE HOTLINE: (970) 668-9730 | SUMMIT COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL HOTLINE: (970) 668-4143
SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Paralympic snowboarder who lives in Silverthorne was one of the hundreds of residents who had to evacuate from her home on Tuesday after the Buffalo Fire broke out.

“We were working on our yard when a neighbor said ‘you guys better get ready to evacuate come look at this,'” Amy Purdy wrote on Twitter.

fire3 Evacuated Paralympian Snowboarder Thanks Unbelievable Firefighters

(credit: Amy Purdy)

“We went into the street & this is what we saw. So crazy how fast this happened, we didn’t even know a fire hit.”

gettyimages 932686992 Evacuated Paralympian Snowboarder Thanks Unbelievable Firefighters

Amy Purdy competes at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games. (credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The fire burned very close to homes in the Wildernest and Mesa Cortina neighborhoods of Silverthorne, and fire authorities said breaks in the trees — “fuel breaks” — above the residences may prevented the homes from burning.

“If it wasn’t for the fire breaks put in place our neighborhood would have burnt down,” Purdy tweeted.

More than 1,300 homes had to be evacuated due to the fire and the mandatory evacuations remained in place Wednesday morning.

Purdy said she was “frantic” as she placed belongings in the car and left her home.

PHOTO GALLERY: Buffalo Fire

Purdy, who won medals in both the 2014 and 2018 Paralympics, said she is grateful for the quick work by the firefighters. “So grateful to the unbelievable firefighters & air support team!” she wrote.

gettyimages 932722836 1 Evacuated Paralympian Snowboarder Thanks Unbelievable Firefighters

Paralympic medallist Amy Purdy celebrates at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Games. (credit: Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

A hotline has been set up for residents about the wildfire: (970) 668-9730. Those concerned about pets can contact Summit County Animal Control at (970) 668-4143.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

