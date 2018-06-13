DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) — The 416 Fire burning north of Durango has grown to more than 27,000 acres.

The wildfire is only 15 percent contained but there is good news: some evacuation orders have been lifted along Highway 550.

Nearly 2,000 homes are still evacuated and other pre-evacuation notices remain in effect.

Fire officials believe the fire will grow on the northwest flank on Wednesday.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

