(credit: CBS)
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) — The 416 Fire burning north of Durango has grown to more than 27,000 acres.
The wildfire is only 15 percent contained but there is good news: some evacuation orders have been lifted along Highway 550.
Nearly 2,000 homes are still evacuated and other pre-evacuation notices remain in effect.
Fire officials believe the fire will grow on the northwest flank on Wednesday.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
