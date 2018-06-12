DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver Uber driver remains behind bars without bond after he shot and killed a passenger on Interstate 25 earlier this month.

Michael Hancock appeared in court Tuesday morning on first-degree murder charges.

Hancock’s family was sitting behind him in the courtroom. It is the first time they have seen him since the shooting.

Hancock, 29, has been in the Denver Jail since the murder on June 1. His family insists he killed the man in self defense.

He told officers the passenger, 45-year-old Hyun Kim, attacked him, so Hancock fired his gun.

The car crashed on the ramp from southbound University Boulevard to I-25 early that Friday morning and the southbound lanes of I-25 were closed for several hours as investigators studied the crime scene.

Police said a total of 10 shots were fired. Investigators found the bullet casings on the shoulder of I-25 near Hancock’s car.

When he exited the courtroom, his family repeatedly yelled to him, “I love you, I love you!”

“It’s a slow process but we’re encouraged. Our son is awesome. We’re a family and we’re hanging together and we know everything is going to go the way the Father wants it go,” said Hancock’s mother Stephanie Hancock.

“That’s why Michael was so confident today. He didn’t look afraid because he trusts in God and he knows who has his case at the end of the day. It’s God,” said Hancock’s wife Shanna.

Hancock was remanded into custody without bond. He is being represented by a public defender but his family is trying to raise money to hire a private attorney.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.