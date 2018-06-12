  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anthony Bourdain, Bono, Harlem, U2

NEW YORK (AP) — U2 frontman Bono honored the late Anthony Bourdain toward the end of the band’s special performance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Bono spoke of losing a “lot of inspiring, useful people” over the past few years “who gave up on their own life” alluding to the apparent suicides of musicians Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington, as well as fashion designer Kate Spade.

“And now this great storyteller, who I’m sure has stories he couldn’t tell us. So for Anthony Bourdain, and his friends and family this is a song inspired by a great, great, great friend of ours. His name is Michael Hutchence,” Bono said Monday night before launching into an impassioned version of “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of.”

gettyimages 971754500 U2 Dedicates Song To Anthony Bourdain At Apollo Show

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 11: Bono of U2 performs onstage during SiriusXMÕs private concert with U2 at The Apollo Theater as the band takes a one night detour fromÊthe eXPERIENCEÊ+ÊiNNOCENCEÊTour 2018 on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The Grammy-winning song about suicide was written by the band after INXS singer Hutchence was found dead in 1997 of an apparent suicide.

The 61-year old Bourdain was found dead of an apparent suicide last week in France.

anthony bourdain U2 Dedicates Song To Anthony Bourdain At Apollo Show

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Television host Anthony Bourdain poses with the award for outstanding informational series or special in “Parts Unknown” during the 2013 Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

As for the performance, the band took a break from their Experience and Innocence arena tour to play a special one-night show at the legendary theater for Sirius XM, subscribers.

The invite-only show had a star-studded guest list, including Harry Belafonte, tennis legend John McEnroe, rocker Jon Bon Jovi, E-Street band guitarist “Little Steven” Van Zandt, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The band ripped through its 90 minute set, covering 18 songs, and maintaining enough energy to keep many of the nearly 1,500 on their feet for most of the night. On the floor, fans waved their arms and sang along from the first chorus of opener, “I Will Follow” to the last encore of “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way.”

Never afraid to play songs from a new album, four came from “Experience.” But they also included standards like “Pride (In the Name of Love),” ”Vertigo,” and “Desire.”

They also dusted off a few gems that have not been heard yet on the tour, including “Angel of Harlem,” the band’s homage to Billie Holliday. For that one, and a few others, the Sun Ra Arkestra backed them up.

Other songs marking their first tour appearance included, ‘When Love Comes to Down,” ”Every Breaking Wave,” and “Out of Control” from “Boy,” the band’s 1980 debut album.

Though the concert was only for a select crowd of primarily SiriusXM subscribers, U2 fans can hear it on the band’s SiriusXM channel on Wednesday.

By JOHN CARUCCI, Associated Press

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s