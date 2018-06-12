DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver city councilman is proposing a sales tax increase to help improve parks, trails and open spaces.

Councilman Jolon Clark shared the idea of a parks tax during a council committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

He’s proposing a 2½ cent tax increase per $10 purchase.

Clark says the trails and parks are getting more crowded and worn as the population continues to grow.

The extra money would pay for maintenance, expansion of current parks and also help build new parks.

If the Denver City Council approves the proposal, it would go to voters in November.