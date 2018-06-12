DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Rockies tweeted a photo of the wrong stadium Tuesday, in a not-so-subtle joke aimed at the Denver Post.

Back in April, The Denver Post published a photo of the wrong ballpark on its “Ultimate Visitors Guide To Coors Field” — and got roasted on social media.

The photo accompanying the article is actually Citizens Bank Park — home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Rockies are in Philadelphia to start a three-game series against the Phillies Tuesday night.

They marked the occasion with a tweet of Citizens Bank Park that stated, “Good to be back at Coors Field.”

Good to be back at Coors Field. pic.twitter.com/JzjOXyI6y7 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 12, 2018

