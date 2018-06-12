BUFFALO FIRE1,384 Silverthorne residences under mandatory evacuations, no structures lost
(credit: Twitter/@Rockies)

DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Rockies tweeted a photo of the wrong stadium Tuesday, in a not-so-subtle joke aimed at the Denver Post.

Back in April, The Denver Post published a photo of the wrong ballpark on its “Ultimate Visitors Guide To Coors Field” — and got roasted on social media.

The photo accompanying the article is actually Citizens Bank Park — home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

denver post coors field feature Rockies Tweet Photo Of Phillies Stadium With Joke About Being Back At Coors Field

(CBS)

The Rockies are in Philadelphia to start a three-game series against the Phillies Tuesday night.

They marked the occasion with a tweet of Citizens Bank Park that stated, “Good to be back at Coors Field.”

RELATED: Denver Post Apologizes For Using Wrong Photo On ‘Guide To Coors Field’

