MINNEAPOLIS, MN (CBS Local) – A raccoon spotted in Minnesota Tuesday morning scaled a building and is now 20 stories up.
The critter was first spotted at the Town Square building in St. Paul, huddled in a nook above the sidewalk.
When building workers attempted to nab the raccoon from the ledge, it scurried over to UBS Plaza. That’s when it started climbing.
Eventually, the raccoon settled into a nook next to a window about 20 stories up.
Naturally, someone who is decidedly not the raccoon has started a Twitter account on the critter’s behalf.
Meanwhile, someone who also is decidedly not the raccoon started a rival Twitter account.
Just before 3:30 Central time, the raccoon climbed up another story, then settled for another rest on a window ledge.
Animal control officials then announced their plan of action.
[H/T CBS Minnesota]