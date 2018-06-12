DENVER (CBS4) – A new outdoor adventure park will make its debut in a few months at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. It’s slated to be just as engaging for the grownups as it is for children.

It will be called Adventure Forest, and it’s designed to challenge guests with rope swings, a glass bridge, a slinky climb, a lookout that sits over 55 feet in the air and dueling 70 foot slides laced with rainbow prisms that shoot you back to earth.

The museum wants to get kids outside, get their hearts pumping and inspire them to be brave and fearless.

The aerial course will sit over 90 feet above the banks of the South Platte River and Interstate 25, becoming a new landmark in Denver’s skyline and a new incentive to get kids moving and out of their comfort zones.

“Children who play in the outdoors are happier, they’re healthier, they’re more focused in the classroom, and their better all the way around with their disposition on life. So we know outdoor experiences benefit children and grownups and that’s what this is all about,” said museum president Mike Yankovich.

The adventure course is meant for children ages 5 and up, but access really depends on the abilities of the child.

Access to Adventure Forest will be included in the price of admission to the museum. It’s projected to be complete by September.

LINK: Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus