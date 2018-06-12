Comments
credit: CBS)
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police say the man who died after being struck by an RTD bus last week deliberately crawled under the stopped bus.
The RTD bus struck Patrick Tshudy, 31, about 3 p.m. June 7 on Littleton Boulevard near Windermere.
According to witness statements and video discovered by investigators, Tshudy crawled under the bus while it was stopped. The bus driver was not aware the man was under the bus.
Tshudy was dragged for nearly five blocks before the bus stopped.
No charges have been filed.