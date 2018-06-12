LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police say the man who died after being struck by an RTD bus last week deliberately crawled under the stopped bus.

The RTD bus struck Patrick Tshudy, 31, about 3 p.m. June 7 on Littleton Boulevard near Windermere.

According to witness statements and video discovered by investigators, Tshudy crawled under the bus while it was stopped. The bus driver was not aware the man was under the bus.

UPDATE: The accident with an RTD bus and pedestrian on 6/7/18. According to witness statements, as well as video discovered by investigators, it appears that, unbeknownst to the bus driver, the victim deliberately crawled under the stopped bus. No charges have been filed. pic.twitter.com/UfWJlm3CGE — Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) June 12, 2018

Tshudy was dragged for nearly five blocks before the bus stopped.

No charges have been filed.