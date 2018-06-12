DENVER (AP/CBS4) — A 27-year-old Colorado man has been found guilty of killing a 78-year-old man who refused to give him money and then burning the man’s body in an attempt to cover up the killing.

The Denver Post reports Joshua Aaron Misegadis was convicted Friday of first-degree murder in the May 2017 death of Joseph Montoya at Montoya’s apartment in Northglenn.

Misegadis also was convicted of other charges including aggravated robbery, tampering with a deceased body and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Prosecutors said Misegadis went to Montoya’s apartment to ask for money. When Montoya refused, Misegadis beat and stabbed the man, wrapped his body in a shower curtain and set it in fire in the bathroom.

Investigators discovered the scene responding to a fire call and found bloody drag marks near the front door.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 2.

