SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of residences in Silverthorne are being evacuated after a fire broke out on Buffalo Mountain Tuesday morning and sent up a huge plume of smoke.

The Buffalo Mountain Fire is located southwest of Silverthorne in Summit County and to the north of Interstate 70.

By noon it had burned 30 acres.

Officials in Summit County tweeted that the fire is sending out embers which are sparking more fires. They also said they have requested a “big air attack.”

“The incident command team for the #BuffaloMountainFire have ordered four heavy air tankers and two very large air tankers (DC-10) size and a Type-1 helicopter from other fires in the area. Stand by for an air show,” Summit Fire & EMS tweeted.

The evacuations affect the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest neighborhoods above 20 Grand. Evacuees can be taken to the Silverthorne Recreation Center, and people with concerns about pets are asked to contact the Summit County Animal Shelter.

Crews from Summit County and the U.S. Forest Service are involved in the firefight.

Charles Pitman was evacuated from his home in Silverthorne Friday morning.

“One of the things about Wildernest is there are a lot of people up there who work in the county. A lot of townhomes, a lot of condominiums,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigatigation.

A hotline has been set up for residents about the wildfire: (970) 668-9730. Those concerned about pets can contact Summit County Animal Control at (970) 668-4143.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.