By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council voted Monday night in favor of long-term development plan that would completely change the face of the Central Platte Valley-Auraria District.

The Downtown Area Amendment Plan, was compiled through a process led by the City and County of Denver along with the Downtown Denver Partnership. It took place over a year and involved extensive community and stakeholder input.

“This area provides a unique and rare opportunity for the city and for downtown. Following the community’s lead, this plan helps lay the groundwork for a truly complete downtown neighborhood with a riverfront that has the potential to become Denver and downtown’s next great place,” said Brad Buchanan, executive director of Denver Community Planning and Development.

The land, bounded by Interstate 25, Auraria Parkway and Speer Boulevard, is a prime piece of real estate, home to one of the country’s rare urban theme parks, Elitch Gardens

The plan doesn’t say the theme park will close but does acknowledge it may have to move in order to further the community vision. Rhys Duggan, whose Revesco Properties bought Elitches in 2015 for $140 million, fought questions Monday night about a specifics on the potential move.

Duggan told commissioners Elitches around to stay for the foreseeable future. Revesco hasn’t considered other relocation options partially because Duggan says, these days, it takes 125 acres to create an urban theme park, which is part of the reason why there are so few.

“Finding a site in metro Denver will be challenging but we’re committed to looking for it,” Duggan told commissioners Monday.

Both community members and council members were highly critical of the way the plan addressed racial inclusivity and affordable living.

Councilwoman Deborah Ortega told city planners and developers she was concerned that Denver was losing the diversity that made it a great city to begin with.

“We need different price points that will serve the various levels of income,” said Ortega.

Council member gave their approval but not before offering words of caution.

Councilwoman Robin Kniech talked about the “trust gap,” assuring what’s in the plan is the same thing discussed at the table with city agencies.

Duggan assured council members that having the 62 acres under large ownership, rather than fractured ownership, would make the plan much easier to follow.

Councilman Paul Kashman told planners, “You have a great opportunity and a profound responsibility.”

The next step will be the rezoning process which Denver City Council President Albus Brooks said Monday would likely take place in six months.

He encouraged anyone who cared about the plan to attend the upcoming planning and zoning meetings.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.