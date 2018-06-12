Former Broncos wide receiver and current Valor Christian High School head football coach Ed McCaffrey joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Ed McCaffrey, who accepted the Valor coaching job in February, will coach his son Luke who is entering his senior season at Valor and will be the team’s starting quarterback. Luke recently announced his commitment to play college football at Nebraska.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said McCaffrey. “The last three years I think I really realized how much I missed coaching football. You’re with the kids, you’re coaching, you’re staying close to the game.”

Ed was recently named on the 2019 ballot for possible induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The former Stanford star was a First Team All-American and two-time Stanford MVP during his tenure with the Cardinal. He also led Stanford in receiving yards in three of his four seasons in Palo Alto.

“It’s an honor when you think about all the great players who have been nominated. It’s an honor for sure.”

The announcement of who will be picked for the 2019 class will be made in January.

In addition to his new duties at Valor, McCaffrey will be busy in the community later this month. He will host the 9th annual Dare to Play Football Camp for individuals with Down syndrome on June 23 and will host the 17th annual Ed McCaffrey football camp from June 25th-28th.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for kids with Down syndrome,” said McCaffrey of Dare to Play. “It reminds me of why I played football. There is not a lot of team sport opportunities for people with Down syndrome, so that’s what we try to create. We really try to make it a special day of football and fun.”

