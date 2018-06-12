  • CBS4On Air

US President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands following a signing ceremony during their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– Sen. Cory Gardner says that Pres. Donald Trump deserves praise for his work with North Korea at the Singapore Summit on Monday night.





Gardner, Colorado’s junior senator and a Republican, is Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity.





He released this statement on Tuesday morning regarding the summit with Kim Jong Un: “The Trump Administration, under Congressional direction, deserves praise for abandoning the failed policy of strategic patience and pursuing a maximum pressure campaign that has resulted in unprecedented sanctions against this heinous regime. Today’s summit must be followed by multiple meetings to test North Korea’s promises of denuclearization, which they have made in the past and then repeatedly violated. Until such time as North Korea takes concrete steps to denuclearize, our policy should be to continue the maximum pressure campaign. The complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as enshrined in US law and multiple United Nations Security Council Resolutions, must be the only goal of US engagement with North Korea.”





Before the summit, Gardner said the regime has a history of backing out of deals with the United States.





