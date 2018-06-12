EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Department of Transportation officials are holding a meeting in Evergreen Tuesday night about expanding Interstate 70.

In May, CBS4 first covered CDOT’s ambition to widen westbound I-70 from two lanes to three between Floyd Hill and the Veterans Memorial Tunnels to accommodate more travelers.

The cost of this project is estimated to be $550 million.

Information about Tuesday night’s meeting:

5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Clear Creek High School & Middle School

185 Beaver Brook Canyon Road, Evergreen 80439