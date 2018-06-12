Comments
EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Department of Transportation officials are holding a meeting in Evergreen Tuesday night about expanding Interstate 70.
In May, CBS4 first covered CDOT’s ambition to widen westbound I-70 from two lanes to three between Floyd Hill and the Veterans Memorial Tunnels to accommodate more travelers.
The cost of this project is estimated to be $550 million.
Information about Tuesday night’s meeting:
5-7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Clear Creek High School & Middle School
185 Beaver Brook Canyon Road, Evergreen 80439
- 5-5:30 p.m.: Sign-in and Open House
- 5:30-6 p.m.: Presentation, Question and Answer
- 6-7 p.m.: Open House