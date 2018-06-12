SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – People who are near the Buffalo Mountain Fire burn area are being warned about poor air quality due to the smoke.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued the alert Tuesday afternoon for central portions of Summit County including Silverthorne, Frisco and Dillon.

The fire ignited near the Wildernest and Mesa Cortina neighborhoods. Wind was blowing the smoke from west to east as the fire grew.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, unless officials extend it.

“Smoke from the Buffalo Mountain Fire will move to the east and northeast through Tuesday evening, bringing periods of moderate to heavy smoke to Silverthorne and areas surrounding Dillon Reservoir.”

Officials say if the smoke becomes thick in your neighborhood, you should remain inside, especially residents with respiratory or other health issues.

