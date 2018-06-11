  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Take Note Colorado is teaming up with PorchLight Real Estate Group for an amazing concert at Red Rocks to help keep music in Colorado schools.

“We are a one-year old statewide initiative conceived by Gov. Hickenlooper. In our first year, we piloted with five school districts throughout the state of Colorado to conduct a feasibility study to find out what their needs are and how we can best help provide more access to students in their schools,” said Karen Radman with Take Note Colorado.

take note karen radman amy bayer and carol bayer from porchlight real estate group

(credit: CBS)

This summer, Take Note Colorado is featuring its Take Note Music Producers Circle in a special event at Red Rocks.

“This summer we are really honored to collaborate with the band Old Crow Medicine Show on Aug. 17, the Red Rocks show. Prior to their concert we will be hosting a Take Note event presented by PorchLight Real Estate Group for founding members of our Take Note Music Producers Circle, which are individuals and organizations which have come on board to support schools in Colorado,” said Radman.

take note isos karen radman amy bayer and carol bayer from porchlight real estate group

(credit: CBS)

The mission of Take Note Colorado holds a special place in the hearts of those at PorchLight.

“We are a local company and we really believe that part of our mission is to give back to our local community. We have known Karen for a number of years and we just realize the importance that music can bring to kids,” said Carol Bayer with PorchLight Real Estate Group.

“It’s a big part of what we do and it’s a big part of how we do business, is giving back to the community and bringing people together to give back to the community. What a perfect thing, a concert at Red Rocks where we can have thousands of our agents and clients… it’s perfect,” said Amy Bayer with PorchLight Real Estate Group.

CBS4 is a proud partner of the Take Note Colorado program. You can learn more about the initiative at www.takenotecolorado.org. The campaign is looking for support from music education advocates across the state.

