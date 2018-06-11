  • CBS4On Air

WOLCOTT, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuations orders for some residents near Wolcott were allowed back into their homes on Monday after the Bocco Fire forced them to leave.

bocco fire 4 credit shannon lukens Once Evacuated Residents Near Bocco Fire Allowed Back Home

(credit: Shannon Lukens)

The fire has burned 415 acres west of Highway 131. Firefighters contained 20 percent of it.

Firefighters say they’re getting ready as the flames creep north.

bocco fire 2 eagle county so tweet Once Evacuated Residents Near Bocco Fire Allowed Back Home

An airdrop at the Bocco Fire (credit: Eagle County Sheriff)

“It’s really hot and dry right now and definitely the wind and the weather conditions have played a role. We’re lucky, and we’re really glad all the effort all the firefighters have put out, they’ve done a really great job,” said Kate Jerman, the Bocco Fire Public Information Officer.

Crews are now mopping up hot spots along the southern and western edges of the fire.

Meanwhile, authorities are still looking for three people who were in the area near the Bocco Fire when it started over the weekend.

