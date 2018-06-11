By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After going an entire week with highs in the 90s in the Denver area, we finally drop back into the 80s on Monday but we’ll remain warmer than usual for the first half of June. It also stays dry statewide on Monday.

The hottest day of our recent heat wave was Sunday when Denver officially reached 97°. It was our hottest day since last July and brings our average June temperature (highs and lows together) up to 73.7°. If the month had ended on Sunday, this would be the second hottest June on record.



The slightly cooler weather on Monday together with generally light wind should help the firefighting effort in SW Colorado where the 416 Fire has grown to include more than 18,000 acres. A Dense Smoke Advisory continue for the Durango, Pagosa Springs, and Purgatory areas on Monday. Visibility is as low as 1/4 mile in some areas.

Small chances for late day thunderstorms return for Tuesday and Wednesday. The 90s will also return on Wednesday and continue through Friday.

Cooler and potentially wet weather arrives for Father’s Day weekend.

