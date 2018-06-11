  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– The cause behind a fire that destroyed two homes in Littleton on Friday has been blamed on fumes from finishing rags. Fire investigators say that one of the homes was in the process of a deck finishing project when the fire happened.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The fire that destroyed the two homes sparked another another fire on a home nine houses fire up the block. That’s when neighbors sprang into action, grabbed garden hoses and tried to put out the fire.

littleton house fire Fire Investigators: Finishing Rags Caused 3 House Fires

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the two homes on fire on South Bemis Circle about 4:30 p.m. Friday. Both homes are described as a total loss.

littleton house fire 4 Fire Investigators: Finishing Rags Caused 3 House Fires

Copter4 flew over the burning homes in Littleton (credit: CBS)

