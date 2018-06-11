LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– The cause behind a fire that destroyed two homes in Littleton on Friday has been blamed on fumes from finishing rags. Fire investigators say that one of the homes was in the process of a deck finishing project when the fire happened.

The fire that destroyed the two homes sparked another another fire on a home nine houses fire up the block. That’s when neighbors sprang into action, grabbed garden hoses and tried to put out the fire.

Copter4 flew over the two homes on fire on South Bemis Circle about 4:30 p.m. Friday. Both homes are described as a total loss.