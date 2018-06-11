ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Baseball can be a grueling game. The season is 187 days long, and that’s not including spring training or the playoffs. So sometimes you need to get away.

For Rockies manager Bud Black and his wife Nan, that sometimes means a day out on the river.

CBS4’s Jamie Leary joined the couple at Rocky Mountain National Park recently to do some fishing.

Nan Black has been fishing for about 20 years, and “Buddy is finally catching on,” according to Nan.

“Are you the type who has to catch a big fish in order to be satisfied for the day?” Leary asked Nan.

“I could not catch a fish all day long and be completely happy just being out here,” she said.

As she waited for a bite, Nan said she and her husband think they’d be happy settling down in Colorado eventually. (Black is in his second season coaching the Rockies.)

“I love it here,” she said.

Nan caught a fish while CBS4 was shooting video, and Bud showed off the fly he tied on.

Bud told CBS4 “I’m starting to get into it more, because I’m getting better at it. I mean, this is so relaxing for me.”

While there were no phone calls to team headquarters out on the river, Nan said Bud was “on the phone with Jeff (Bridich)” — the Rockies GM — when he woke up that day, the night before, and during pretty much the entire drive up to the park.

“It’s ongoing even when they’re not on the field,” she said. “I think people don’t really realize how much goes on.”

“I do think about our players and our team when I’m out here,” Bud said. “But it’s still peaceful. It’s great.”