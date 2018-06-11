TRAFFIC ALERTWB I-70 Closed At Vail Pass After Semi Catches Fire
Filed Under:Bud Black, Colorado Rockies, Colorado Rockies Manager, Fly Fishing, Local TV, Nan Black, Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Baseball can be a grueling game. The season is 187 days long, and that’s not including spring training or the playoffs. So sometimes you need to get away.

For Rockies manager Bud Black and his wife Nan, that sometimes means a day out on the river.

bud black Fly Fishing Provides A Getaway For Colorado Rockies Manager Bud Black

Bud Black (credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Jamie Leary joined the couple at Rocky Mountain National Park recently to do some fishing.

nan black Fly Fishing Provides A Getaway For Colorado Rockies Manager Bud Black

CBS4’s Jamie Leary interviews Nan Black. (credit: CBS)

Nan Black has been fishing for about 20 years, and “Buddy is finally catching on,” according to Nan.

rocky mountain national park Fly Fishing Provides A Getaway For Colorado Rockies Manager Bud Black

(credit: CBS)

“Are you the type who has to catch a big fish in order to be satisfied for the day?” Leary asked Nan.

“I could not catch a fish all day long and be completely happy just being out here,” she said.

As she waited for a bite, Nan said she and her husband think they’d be happy settling down in Colorado eventually. (Black is in his second season coaching the Rockies.)

bud black fishes Fly Fishing Provides A Getaway For Colorado Rockies Manager Bud Black

(credit: CBS)

“I love it here,” she said.

Nan caught a fish while CBS4 was shooting video, and Bud showed off the fly he tied on.

Bud told CBS4 “I’m starting to get into it more, because I’m getting better at it. I mean, this is so relaxing for me.”

bud black fishing Fly Fishing Provides A Getaway For Colorado Rockies Manager Bud Black

(credit: CBS)

While there were no phone calls to team headquarters out on the river, Nan said Bud was “on the phone with Jeff (Bridich)” — the Rockies GM — when he woke up that day, the night before, and during pretty much the entire drive up to the park.

“It’s ongoing even when they’re not on the field,” she said. “I think people don’t really realize how much goes on.”

bud black fish Fly Fishing Provides A Getaway For Colorado Rockies Manager Bud Black

(credit: CBS)

“I do think about our players and our team when I’m out here,” Bud said. “But it’s still peaceful. It’s great.”

