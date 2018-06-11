By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS) – Police arrested the driver of a vehicle over the weekend after he allegedly hit a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk. The crash also killed the passenger in his SUV.

A witness to the event spoke anonymously with CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

“It sounded like a truck hit a brick wall. It was a loud crunch,” the witness said.

The driver was heading north on Federal Boulevard Sunday morning when he allegedly swerved and hit the unsuspecting female pedestrian.

“She had hit that asphalt pretty hard,” the witness said.

The witness told CBS4 the car hopped the curb and went through a baseball field’s fence.

“The SUV was actually in the air,” the witness said. “The car had landed, it was rocking.”

The witness said the passenger in the vehicle was partially ejected from the car during the crash, before the vehicle rolled over.

“I saw a guy hanging out the side of it, and he got crushed,” the witness said.

Several people ran to the assistance of those involved, including several homeless individuals who were camping nearby.

“I saw the driver kicking out the back window. I thought maybe something was on fire,” the witness said. “He had that look of flat out panic in his eyes.”

Police said the driver exited the vehicle and ran from the scene. Police searched for the suspect and arrested him, while the pedestrian was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“It is really sad that somebody died today, and I watched them take their last breath,” the witness said.

The witness told CBS4 the proper use of a seat belt may have prevented any fatalities in this incident.

“Seat belts save lives. That guy would be alive right now, if he had been wearing a seat belt,” the witness said.

