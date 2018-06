COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A double amputee who conquered the Manitou Incline is taking on another feat.

In April, a video of Mandy Horvath went viral when she made it to the top of the incline using only her hands.

Now, Horvath will continue on all the way to the Pikes Peak summit. She started Sunday afternoon.

She’s raising money for the Battle Buddy Foundation and Operation Ward 57 — both support wounded veterans.