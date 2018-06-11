Christian McCaffrey took a break from the Carolina Panthers' training camp to talk about about saving a hiker with his brothers earlier this year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Christian McCaffrey took a break from the Carolina Panthers’ training camp to talk about about saving a hiker with his brothers earlier this year.

mccaffrey reaction 12sot frame 139 Guys A Fighter: Christian McCaffrey On Hiker He Helped Save

Christian McCaffrey (credit: CBS)

Christian, Dylan and Max McCaffrey, along with Castle Rock native and former Duke football player Michael Mann, helped save the man’s life after he fell off of Castle Rock in March. Dan Smoker fell more than 20 feet.

castle rock rescue 10pkg transfer frame 0 Guys A Fighter: Christian McCaffrey On Hiker He Helped Save

(credit: CBS)

Smoker, 72, was with his 13-year-old grandson when he fell. The McCaffrey brothers made sure everyone was okay.

dan smoker jr and grandson eli credit dan smoker iii Guys A Fighter: Christian McCaffrey On Hiker He Helped Save

Dan Smoker, Jr. with his grandson, Eli (credit: Dan Smoker III)

Christian says he’s very happy that Smoker is alive and well.

dan smoker rescue 2 credit tiffany borgelt Guys A Fighter: Christian McCaffrey On Hiker He Helped Save

Dan Smoker, Jr. rescued in Castle Rock. (credit: Tiffany Borgelt)

“He’s here, he’s living now, which is great, we didn’t think he was gonna make it, but he’s living now. I think he’s going to come out to a game this year which will be a lot of fun. He’s walking, I don’t know how he’s not paralyzed, but the guy’s a fighter man,” said McCaffrey.

dan smoker rescue 3 credit tiffany borgelt Guys A Fighter: Christian McCaffrey On Hiker He Helped Save

(credit: Tiffany Borgelt)

Smoker suffered a broken neck, leg, and several ribs among more injuries.

