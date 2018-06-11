DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Christian McCaffrey took a break from the Carolina Panthers’ training camp to talk about about saving a hiker with his brothers earlier this year.

Christian, Dylan and Max McCaffrey, along with Castle Rock native and former Duke football player Michael Mann, helped save the man’s life after he fell off of Castle Rock in March. Dan Smoker fell more than 20 feet.

Smoker, 72, was with his 13-year-old grandson when he fell. The McCaffrey brothers made sure everyone was okay.

Christian says he’s very happy that Smoker is alive and well.

“He’s here, he’s living now, which is great, we didn’t think he was gonna make it, but he’s living now. I think he’s going to come out to a game this year which will be a lot of fun. He’s walking, I don’t know how he’s not paralyzed, but the guy’s a fighter man,” said McCaffrey.

Smoker suffered a broken neck, leg, and several ribs among more injuries.