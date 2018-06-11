DENVER (CBS4) – Rookies with the Denver Broncos came together to help Colorado children at the Boys & Girls Club on Monday.

The athletes spent time talking with the kids, playing games and eating pizza as part of the annual Rookie Community Service Day.

Courtland Sutton, a wide receiver, says the Boys & Girls Club is very important to him.

“For 10 years of my adolescence, I was in the Boys & Girls Club from summer, during the school year, after school. I made great friendships. I learned life lessons there. I don’t know where I’d be. I’m very grateful for the Boys & Girls Club,” he said.

The rookies then headed to UCHealth to spend time with patients in the transplant, neurology and rehab units.

