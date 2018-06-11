GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on Monday afternoon out of Greeley. The alert was canceled about 30 minutes later.

They say Greeley police were looking for a white Kia Rio in the Fort Collins area. Investigators say 42-year-old Heather Garduno left with her roommate’s child.

They say Garduno and the child went to a pawn shop despite the mother saying she did not want Garduno to take the child.

Investigators tell CBS4 the mother fell asleep and woke up to find her child was gone. Another child told her what happened, and that’s when the mother called police.

After police found and arrested Garduno at 83rd Avenue and 10th Street, they secured the child and returned her to her mother.

Cancel Amber Alert, the child has been located and is safe. — Greeley Police Department (@GreeleyPolice) June 11, 2018

At this point, it’s unclear why Garduno wanted to take the child in the first place.