By Dillon Thomas

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of a 13-year-old who was killed by an alleged DUI driver is calling on the city and Larimer County to make changes to the sidewalk where he died.

Gavin Myers was walking home on a sidewalk along Wilson Avenue Friday night, when a 47-year-old Roy Swanson allegedly jumped the curb and hit him. He was walking on a 50-yard stretch of sidewalk which starts in, and leads to, undeveloped fields.

“To have him gone is really hurting our family,” said Emily Krawczuk, Myers’ aunt. “He was only 13. He had so much life ahead of him.”

The family said the sidewalk should be completed by the city, or county, and lighting should be added as well. Krawczuk believed those changes could have helped prevent the death of her nephew.

“He was a half mile from home. He was so close. So close. And we just miss him so much,” Krawczuk said.

Tracks in the dirt, left by the vehicle that struck him, now lead to the memorial in Myers’ honor. CBS4 was there when the family hung his football jersey, balloons, and a hat from a white cross.

“That was my first time seeing it, so it was a little intense. It was nice that my family was there, so they could be supportive of me,” said Ashley Krawczuk, Myers’ sister.

Ashley said she was out of state, when she found out her brother was killed. She recalled the last time they spoke.

“He was starting to talk with girls,” she said. “I was like, ‘you don’t need to focus on the opinion of girls.’”

His family described him as a teenager who loved to make jokes, go skiing, and fishing.

“He loved to catch fish,” Emily said.

With only memories to hang on to, Myers’ family hoped others would honor his life by thinking before they drink and drive.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.