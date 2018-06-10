  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:416 Fire, Air Quality, Burro Fire, Durango, Wildfire Smoke Advisory

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Webcams from the Durango area told an important story Sunday morning.

Thick plumes of smoke from the nearby 416 Fire and Burro Fire settled into valleys overnight and posed a major health hazard to residents, especially those with heart disease, respiratory illness, the very young and the elderly.

Thick smoke from wildfires settled into parts of southern Colorado early Sunday. (credit: DurangoLiveCam.com)

Thick smoke from wildfires settled into parts of southern Colorado early Sunday. (credit: DurangoLiveCam.com)

scenic west Unhealthy Levels Of Wildfire Smoke Chokes Southwest Colorado

Thick smoke from wildfires settled into parts of southern Colorado early Sunday. (credit: DurangoLiveCam.com)

An air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke has been issued for much of southwest Colorado, including Hermosa, Durango, Rockwood, Silverton, Lake City and the Southern Ute Reservation.

Large plumes of smoke are expected to travel to the north and east as strong winds work into the state today.

home Unhealthy Levels Of Wildfire Smoke Chokes Southwest Colorado

Thick smoke from wildfires settled into parts of southern Colorado early Sunday. (credit: DurangoLiveCam.com)

Thick smoke from wildfires settled into parts of southern Colorado early Sunday. (credit: DurangoLiveCam.com)

Thick smoke from wildfires settled into parts of southern Colorado early Sunday. (credit: DurangoLiveCam.com)

Some of that smoke made it all the way to the Denver area. It made for a colorful sunset Saturday and sunrise on Sunday.

We’ll likely see that again today and Monday.

You can monitor the latest smoke levels in southwest Colorado via live cams by clicking here.

(credit: Mark Englert)

6 10 2018 1 of 1 Unhealthy Levels Of Wildfire Smoke Chokes Southwest Colorado

Wildfire smoke made for a colorful sunrise in Thornton on Sunday. (credit: Mark Englert)

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

