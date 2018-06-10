By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Webcams from the Durango area told an important story Sunday morning.

Thick plumes of smoke from the nearby 416 Fire and Burro Fire settled into valleys overnight and posed a major health hazard to residents, especially those with heart disease, respiratory illness, the very young and the elderly.

An air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke has been issued for much of southwest Colorado, including Hermosa, Durango, Rockwood, Silverton, Lake City and the Southern Ute Reservation.

Large plumes of smoke are expected to travel to the north and east as strong winds work into the state today.

Some of that smoke made it all the way to the Denver area. It made for a colorful sunset Saturday and sunrise on Sunday.

We’ll likely see that again today and Monday.

You can monitor the latest smoke levels in southwest Colorado via live cams by clicking here.

