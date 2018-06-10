  • CBS4On Air

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of DUI at a DUI checkpointat Prospect Avenue and Artesia Blvd in Hermosa Beach, according to Sgt. Matt Sabosky with the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

(CNN) – Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Vaughn was stopped at a DUI checkpoint around 1 a.m. in Hermosa Beach outside of Los Angeles, according to Sgt. Matt Sabosky of the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

The “Dodgeball” actor was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and for resisting, delaying or obstructing officers, Sabosky said.

An unidentified male passenger traveling with Vaughn was also arrested on charges of obstructing officers and public intoxication, Sabosky said. Additional details on the passenger were not immediately available.

Both men were taken to the Manhattan Beach Jail, and have since left. Details about Vaughn’s bail weren’t available Sunday morning.

Representatives for Vaughn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

By Chuck Johnston and Dakin Andone, CNN

