BREAKINGFederal Blvd. closed for deadly pedestrian crash investigation
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Loveland, Loveland Police Department

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — A 13-year-old boy died after being hit by a pickup truck in Loveland Friday night.

A Loveland man, 47-year-old Richard Roy Swanson, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, careless driving, and DUI.

richard roy swanson arrested 13yo ped killed from lvlndpd Teenage Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

Richard Roy Swanson (credit: Loveland Police Department)

The unidentified teen was struck in the 4000 block of N. Wilson Avenue at 9:32 p.m.

Sgt. David Murphy of the Loveland Police Department said investigators are still trying to determine precisely where the teenage pedestrian was located when he was struck by Swanson 2005 Ford F-150. It is unknown, he said, if the teenager was crossing the street or walking on the sidewalk.

The teenager died at the hospital from his injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s