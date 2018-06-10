LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — A 13-year-old boy died after being hit by a pickup truck in Loveland Friday night.

A Loveland man, 47-year-old Richard Roy Swanson, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, careless driving, and DUI.

The unidentified teen was struck in the 4000 block of N. Wilson Avenue at 9:32 p.m.

Sgt. David Murphy of the Loveland Police Department said investigators are still trying to determine precisely where the teenage pedestrian was located when he was struck by Swanson 2005 Ford F-150. It is unknown, he said, if the teenager was crossing the street or walking on the sidewalk.

The teenager died at the hospital from his injuries.