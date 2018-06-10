BREAKINGFederal Blvd. closed for deadly pedestrian crash investigation
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:64th Avenue, Arvada, Arvada Police, Hit And Run, Lamar Street, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Arvada want more information about a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.

They say a light-colored or white SUV hit a female on Friday night near West 64th Avenue and Lamar Street.

Investigators say the suspect was driving north on Lamar and hit the pedestrian when they turned right on 64th Ave.

The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was seriously hurt.

Anyone with more information should call Detective T. Hettinger at 720-898-6767 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s