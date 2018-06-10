ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Arvada want more information about a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.

They say a light-colored or white SUV hit a female on Friday night near West 64th Avenue and Lamar Street.

Investigators say the suspect was driving north on Lamar and hit the pedestrian when they turned right on 64th Ave.

The victim, a 34-year-old woman, was seriously hurt.

Anyone with more information should call Detective T. Hettinger at 720-898-6767 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.