DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro firefighters have arrived in Durango in response to the 416 Fire.

west metro fire crews4 Denver Metro Area Firefighters Respond To 416 Fire

(credit: West Metro Fire)

The fire is more than 16,700 acres and is 10 percent contained.

west metro fire crews5 Denver Metro Area Firefighters Respond To 416 Fire

(credit: West Metro Fire)

west metro fire crews2 Denver Metro Area Firefighters Respond To 416 Fire

(credit: West Metro Fire)

West Metro officials say the team will help rescue injured firefighters who are in inaccessible locations.

west metro fire crews3 Denver Metro Area Firefighters Respond To 416 Fire

(credit: West Metro Fire)

Fire officials at the 416 Fire tell CBS4 there have been no significant injuries to firefighters, and none have been stuck in hard-to-reach locations.

