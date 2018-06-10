DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro firefighters have arrived in Durango in response to the 416 Fire.

The fire is more than 16,700 acres and is 10 percent contained.

West Metro officials say the team will help rescue injured firefighters who are in inaccessible locations.

Fire officials at the 416 Fire tell CBS4 there have been no significant injuries to firefighters, and none have been stuck in hard-to-reach locations.

LINK: 416 Fire

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.