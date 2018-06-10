By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Our summer-like weekend rolls on with another afternoon of record territory heat.

The difference today will be the wind, which will really pick up during the afternoon and evening hours out of the west/southwest.

There is a wind advisory in effect for the northwest corner of Colorado.

Along with the wind and heat, as well as our growing drought, the fire danger will reach critical levels today.

That means current fires could take off and spread quickly, and new fires could grow rapidly if they start.

There is a little bit of relief in sight as a trough of low pressure passes to the north of Colorado tonight and tomorrow. It will drag a cold front through the state as it passes by.

We should probably call it a cool front instead of cold front because our temperatures will still remain above normal for this time of year behind it.

Unfortunately it is a dry front with only a slim chance to see a shower or thunderstorm on the far eastern plains.

