CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested late last week following an investigation into professional misconduct.

Deputy Christopher Pape, 30, was taken into custody by members of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office which, according to FCSO, conducted the investigation info Page’s actions.

Fremont County Deputy Christopher Pape (credit: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office)

Pape has been charged with three felonies: Attempt to Influence a Public Servant, Forgery of a Public Record, and Tampering with Physical Evidence Destruction. He also faces misdemeanor theft and Abuse of Public Records charges, plus two counts of misdemeanor Official Misconduct.

Neither agency provided details of Pape’s actions beyond of announcement the charges. Neither agency said which case or cases may have been affected by Page’s alleged improprieties.

FCSO stated PCSO’s investigation was open and ongoing, and cited that status as the reason it could not provide further information.

