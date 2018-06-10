  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – A small business came together to help Colorado children on Sunday.

They spent the afternoon building bicycles for children in need.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

DeNOVO Solutions got together with three other businesses to build the bikes for Wish for Wheels.

The group assembled 25 bikes at the Bruz Brewery in Denver. The bikes will go to churches in Aurora.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“Our message as a company is to always do more. We get a lot from our community, and we want to give back. We want to be sure that we make our community better, and this is just one way we can do that,” said Danny Moore, president of DeNOVO Solutions.

