MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Burro Fire almost doubled in size from Saturday to Sunday in Montezuma County.

Officials say the fire grew to nearly 500 acres and is not contained.

The fire is 13 miles away from the 416 Fire in Durango. Both fires have prompted several road and trail closures including U.S. 550 and a portion of the Colorado Trail.

LINK: Burro Fire Information

A cause is under investigation.

Crews expect to have this fire fully contained on July 15.

