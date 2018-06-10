  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMThe 72nd Annual Tony Awards
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    View All Programs
Filed Under:416 Fire, Burro Fire, Colorado Wildfires, Cortez, Living with Wildfires, Local TV, Montezuma County
Burro Fire (credit: San Juan National Forest)

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Burro Fire almost doubled in size from Saturday to Sunday in Montezuma County.

Officials say the fire grew to nearly 500 acres and is not contained.

The fire is 13 miles away from the 416 Fire in Durango. Both fires have prompted several road and trail closures including U.S. 550 and a portion of the Colorado Trail.

LINK: Burro Fire Information

A cause is under investigation.

Crews expect to have this fire fully contained on July 15.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s