(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – The Summer Art Market allowed all kinds of artists to showcase and sell their artwork near 1st Avenue and Logan Street in Denver on Sunday.

art show rs raw 01 concatenated 112716 frame 90 Creating Is Important: Art Festival Provides Outlet For Artists

(credit: CBS)

Jeff Russell works full-time at a travel company in Denver as a digital marketer.

In his spare time, Russell is a printmaker.

art show rs raw 01 concatenated 112716 frame 18665 Creating Is Important: Art Festival Provides Outlet For Artists

CBS4’s Joel Hillan interviews Jeff Russell. (credit: CBS)

“I travel around the world, and I use those images from my travel experiences, the people I meet, in my artwork.”

He learned the craft of printmaking in a class a couple of years ago at the Art Students League of Denver.

art show rs raw 01 concatenated 112716 frame 28090 Creating Is Important: Art Festival Provides Outlet For Artists

(credit: CBS)

“So this really gave me a huge opportunity to just kind of find an outlet to be creative and stress reliever and like I said I have ink on my hands so I can’t be on my phone and social media, so that was a fun kind of way to take that world and have something as an outlet or release from the day-to-day work life,” said Russell.

The artwork is done out of a studio Russell shares with fellow artists Joe and Julie Scott.

art show rs raw 01 concatenated 112716 frame 35327 Creating Is Important: Art Festival Provides Outlet For Artists

Julie Scott (credit: CBS)

“I just feel happy when I’m doing it, it’s just an outlet for me. I feel at peace when I’m creating things,” said Julie.

The three artists, although distinct in style, still challenge each other.

“Her [Julie] and her husband Joe really inspire me just because I think it really adds this collaboration and we bounce ideas off of one another; so, that’s a really cool experience to have a team of people who will  really bring that out of you,” said Russell.

art show rs raw 01 concatenated 112716 frame 44814 Creating Is Important: Art Festival Provides Outlet For Artists

(credit: CBS)

“Creating is important. I think it’s important for your spirit and for your happiness and whether you go out and have a booth on the street is irrelevant, I think the important thing is to create,” said Julie.

LINK: Jeff Russell Artwork | Stuido Lupino

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

